New
PepsiCo eCommerce · 40 mins ago
Quaker Gluten Free 3-Flavor Savory Rice Crisps Variety 30-Pack
30% off $16
free shipping w/ Prime

PepsiCo via Amazon takes 30% off the Quaker Gluten Free 0.67-oz. 3-Flavor Savory Rice Crisps Variety 30-Pack. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. Deal ends September 20. Buy Now at PepsiCo eCommerce

Features
  • Flavors include Cheddar, Sweet Barbecue, and Buttermilk Ranch.
↑ less
Buy from PepsiCo eCommerce
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/20/2019
    Published 40 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals Groceries PepsiCo eCommerce
Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register