$120 $239
free shipping
Apply coupon code "NEWS50%" for a savings of $120. Buy Now at Qomotop
- 50,000-BTU heat output
- stainless steel burner
- external switch
Macy's · 1 day ago
Macy's Lowest Patio Prices of the Season
50% to 60% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on fire pits, sofas, umbrellas, basket chairs, coffee tables, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $25 or more). Surcharges may apply on heavier items.
- Pictured is the Noble House Alexandra Outdoor Fire Pit for $379 ($560 off)
Lowe's · 6 days ago
Heatmaxx Stainless Steel Patio Heater
$99 $159
free shipping
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Lowe's
- 48,000 BTU burner heats up to 200 sq ft
- 20-lb. standard propane tank storage (tank not included)
- heat-treated stainless steel
- electronic ignition
- includes anti-tip switch
- Model: SRPH33C-546S
Home Depot · 4 days ago
Hampton Bay 48,000 BTU Stainless Steel Patio Heater
$99 $149
pickup
It's $40 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- heats up to 200 square feet
- adjustable temperature via control valve
Amazon · 1 wk ago
2x4basics AnySize Table Kit
$26 $30
free shipping
That's $4 under what you'd pay elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- build a low table, side table, or coffee table any size up to 8-feet
- heavy gauge structural resin brackets
- includes 2 bench end supports, hardware, and assembly instructions
- Model: 90140
Qomotop · 1 wk ago
Qomotop Adirondack Chair
$125 $250
free shipping
Apply coupon code "NEWSALE50" for a savings of $125. Buy Now at Qomotop
- In several colors (Brown pictured).
- The Blue is $130 after the same code.
- all-weather
- fade resistant
