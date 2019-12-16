Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Qilive 7" Tablet for Kids
$30 $90
free shipping w/$35

That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Orders placed by December 20 at 2 pm local time are expected to arrive before Christmas.
  • Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping.
  • available at this price in white
  • 1.2GHz quad-core processor
  • 800x400 resolution
  • 1GB RAM & 8GB storage
  • Android 5.1 (Lollipop)
