2 for $9
$6 shipping
Today only, Proozy offers the Qalo Men's Silicone Ring 2-Pack in several colors (Slate Grey pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN9" cuts that to $9. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now
- 19-lb. tensile strength
- medical grade silicone
- They're available in select sizes 8 to 13
BeHearty · 5 days ago
4-tcw Genuine Diamond & Created Sapphire Pendant / Earrings
$40 $280
free shipping
BeHearty offers this 4-Total Carat Weight Genuine Diamond and Created Sapphire Pendant and Earrings Set for $99.99. Coupon code "DNDSAPP39" cuts it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $240 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 10mm heart shaped lab created sapphire
- .03-tcw diamond
- 6mm created sapphire earrings
- set in solid sterling
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Women's Rose Gold Watch & Stackable Bracelet Gift Set
$10 $25
$6 shipping
Walmart offers this Women's Rose Gold Watch & Stackable Bracelet Gift Set for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- includes five bracelets
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Connections From Hallmark Pink Crystal I Love You More Heart Charm Set
$8
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Connections From Hallmark Pink Crystal I Love You More Heart Charm Set for $8.03 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- stainless steel heart charm
- inscribed with "I Love Your More"
Macy's · 4 wks ago
Italian Gold Horseshoe 14K Gold & Silver Bangle Bracelet
$280 $350
free shipping
Macy's offers the Italian Gold Horseshoe 14k Gold & Silver Bangle Bracelet for $350. Coupon code "MOM" cuts it to $280. With free shipping, that's $420 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $81 less in February. Buy Now
- horseshoe closure
- black spinel accents
- Model: p
Ends Today
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCPenney Biggest Jewelry Sale
40% to 60% off + 20% off
free shipping w/ $99
Save on a selection of jewelry for every occasion
JCPenney takes 40% to 60% off Fine & Fashion Jewelry during its Biggest Jewelry Sale of the Season. Plus, get an extra 20% off via coupon code "SHOPNOW3". (The same code cuts an extra 25% off orders of $100 or more.) Shipping starts at $8.95, although orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. (Some items may qualify for free ship-to-store or free same-day pickup.) Deal ends June 6. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts:
- 2 Pairs of Pink & White Cultured Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings for $10 + pickup ($40 off)
- 1-tcw Diamond Solitaire Ring in 10K White Gold for $1,124.99 + $0 s&h (pictured, $2,124.99 off)
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Wicary Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earrings
$6
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find
Wicary via Amazon offers its Wicary Sterling Silver 7mm Cultured Freshwater Pearl Cat Stud Earrings in White for $11.99. Coupon code "D5TEQ8YU" cuts the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find.
BeHearty · 2 wks ago
2-tcw Created Ruby 14K Gold Stud Earrings
$39
free shipping
BeHearty offers the 2-Total Carat Weight Created Ruby Stud Earrings in 14K Yellow Gold for $99.99. Coupon code "DNRUBYS39" drops it to $39.99. With free shipping, that's $159 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 6.5mm 1-tcw lab-grown rubies
- posts with friction backs
Win Pearl · 6 days ago
WinPearl 7" Tibetan Amulet DZI Bead Agate Tian Zhu Stretch Bracelet
$14 $130
free shipping
Win Pearl offers this 7" Tibetan Amulet DZI Bead Agate Tian Zhu Stretch Bracelet for $99.99. Coupon code "dealnews86" drops it to $13.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our February mention, $116 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 13x9mm agate beads
Proozy · 1 day ago
DC Men's Sherpa Full-Zip Hoodie
2 for $13
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the DC Men's Sherpa Full-Zip Hoodie in Palm Print Grey or Tech Print Blue for $19.99. Add any two to cart and apply coupon code "SHERPA" for a total of $13. With $5.95 for shipping, that's tied with last week's mention as the best per hoodie price we've seen. (It's also $24 under the price of just one similar hoodie from DC direct.) Buy Now
- available in sizes S to XL
Proozy · 1 day ago
True Rock Women's Printed Lounge Pants 5-Pack
$14
free shipping
That's $111 off and the lowest price we could find
Proozy offers the True Rock Women's Printed Lounge Pants Mystery 5-Pack for $27.99. Coupon code "DN1399" drops that to $13.99 ($3/pair). With free shipping, that's $6 under last month's mention, $111 off list, and the lowest price we could find. They're available in sizes S/M or L/XL. Deal ends June 7.
iTunes · 2 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 12 hrs ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 2 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 5 days ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
