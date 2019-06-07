New
B&H Photo Video · 16 mins ago
QNAP 8-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch
$359 $489
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the QNAP 8-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $359 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $122. Buy Now
Features
  • 4 x 10G SFP+ fiber ports
  • 4 x 10G SFP+ / RJ45 combo ports
  • 160 Gb/s switching capacity
  • Model: QSW-804-4C-US
↑ less
Buy from B&H Photo Video
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/7/2019
    Published 16 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Switches B&H Photo Video QNAP
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register