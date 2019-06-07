New
B&H Photo Video · 16 mins ago
$359 $489
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the QNAP 8-Port 10 Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch for $359 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $122. Buy Now
Features
- 4 x 10G SFP+ fiber ports
- 4 x 10G SFP+ / RJ45 combo ports
- 160 Gb/s switching capacity
- Model: QSW-804-4C-US
Details
Comments
-
Expires 6/7/2019
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Onn 5-Port 4K HDMI Switch
$18 $70
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Onn 5-Port 4K HDMI Switch for $17.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $52 off list and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- switch your TV or monitor between five different HDMI devices
- includes remote control
- Model: ONB17AV008E
Amazon · 5 days ago
Netgear 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch
$16 $18
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Netgear 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $17.99. Clip the on-page $2 off coupon to cut that price to $15.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $12.) Buy Now
Features
- Metal casing
- Unmanaged switch
- Model: GS308
Amazon · 1 wk ago
TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Easy Switch
$17 $40
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the TP-Link 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Easy Switch for $19.99. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $16.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $3.) Buy Now
Features
- eight RJ45 ports
- plug-and-play
B&H Photo Video · 6 days ago
Apple Mac mini Core i5 Desktop w/ 8GB RAM & 1TB HDD
$529 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the Apple Mac mini Intel Haswell Core i5 2.8GHz Desktop for $529 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention, $470 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Intel Core i5-4308U 2.8GHz Haswell dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 1TB fusion drive
- 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 4.0, & Gigabit Ethernet
- Thunderbolt 2, USB 3.0, & HDMI
- Mac OS X 10.10 (Yosemite) or later
B&H Photo Video · 3 wks ago
Lenovo IdeaPad Whiskey Lake i5 16" Laptop with MS Office Home & Student
preorders for $599 $999
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers preorders of the 3.9-lb. Lenovo IdeaPad S340 Intel Whiskey Lake Core i5 1.6GHz 15.6" 1080p Laptop with Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019 for $599 with free shipping. That's $400 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Expected to be released May 21
Features
- Intel Core i5-8265U 1.6GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
- 15.6" 1920x1080 (1080p) TN display
- 12GB RAM
- 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
B&H Photo Video · 1 wk ago
Apple 2nd-Gen iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + 4G Tablet
$679 $1,079
free shipping
B&H Photo Video offers the 2nd-generation Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi + Cellular Tablet in Silver or Gold for $679 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from nearly a month ago, $400 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video · 1 mo ago
Motorola Unlocked Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G Smartphone
$140
free shipping
Best price we've seen; $8 less than the phone elsewhere
B&H Photo Video offers the Unlocked Motorola Moto G5S Plus 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone with a Mint Mobile 3-Month 8GB SIM Card Kit, for $139.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention of a similar bundle from last December as the lowest price we've seen for the North American model. (It's also $8 under the best price we could find for the phone alone today.) Features include:
- 5.5" IPS 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 2GHz 8-core processor
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- 8MP front- and 13MP rear-facing cameras
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Sign In or Register