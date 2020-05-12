Open Offer in New Tab
QGEEM · 33 mins ago
QGeeM Type-C to HDMI 4K Adapter Cable (Thunderbolt 3 Compatible)
$10 $16
free shipping

QGeeM offers the QGeeM Type-C to HDMI 4K Adapter Cable (Thunderbolt 3 Compatible) for $15.99. Coupon code "ctohdmi38" cuts that to $9.92. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at QGEEM

Tips
  • Use can use code "Welcome10" to get 10% off everything else on the site.
Features
  • Type-C compatible
  • HDMI 4K high resolution
  • plug and play
  • flawless transmission
  • Code "ctohdmi38"
