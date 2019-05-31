Anderlink via eBay offers the QCY True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $17.98 with $1.99 shipping. That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • This item ships from China and may take up to five weeks to arrive.
Features
  • wireless dual ear design
  • includes charging case
  • Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
  • Model: T1C