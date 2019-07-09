New
JCPenney · 51 mins ago
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$30 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • touchscreen
  • tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
  • compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
  • 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
↑ less
Buy from JCPenney
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Smart Watches JCPenney Private Label Brands
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register