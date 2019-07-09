New
JCPenney · 51 mins ago
$30 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $45 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
Details
Comments
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
