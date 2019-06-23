New
JCPenney · 42 mins ago
$30 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Although it was $5 less two weeks ago, it's still $45 off list and a good deal for a smart watch. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
Details
Comments
-
Published 42 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Chriffer Waterproof Smart Watch and Fitness Tracker
$29 $65
free shipping
Tdwin USA via Amazon offers the Chriffer Waterproof Smart Watch and Fitness Tracker in several colors (Black pictured) for $64.99. Coupon code "25SFOI7T" drops it to $29.25. With free shipping, that's $3 under our mention from last week, a savings of $36 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- all-day heart rate and blood pressure monitor
- pedometer
- GPS tracker
- IP67 water-resistant
- adjustable Milanese loop wristband
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Winmy Band for Apple Watch
$6 $12
free shipping w/ Prime
Winmy via Amazon offers the its Winmy Band for Apple Watch in Rainbow Stripe for $11.98. Coupon code "50WIN1860" cuts the price to $5.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm
Amazon · 4 days ago
Dr. Viva GPS Smart Sports Watch
$55 $85
free shipping
Dr. Viva via Amazon offers its Dr. Viva GPS Smart Sports Watch for $84.99. Clip the on-page $10 off coupon and apply code "C3FYLU98" to cut that to $54.59. With free shipping, that's $30 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- IP67 waterproof
- heart rate monitor
- touch screen
- smart notifications
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Artman Genuine Leather Band
$6 $15
free shipping
A Artman via Amazon offers the Artman Genuine Leather Band for Apple Watch in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "4ZEF3IE8" drops the price to $6. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm
- Model: ACC0001-B-42/44-S/M
Walmart · 1 day ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 4 GPS Smartwatch
$297 $349
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 40mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch in several colors (Black pictured) for $299.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $296.57. That's tied with our April mention and $52 under the lowest price we could find for a new one today. Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided
Features
- W3 dual-core processor
- 324x394 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.2, and GPS
- 18-hour battery life
- watchOS 5
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Lwsengme Silicone Sport Band for Apple Watch
$4
free shipping
That's $6 off and best price we could find
Lwsengme via Amazon offers its Lwsengme Silicone Sport Band for Apple Watch in several colors (Burlywood pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "X9VJHP2A"
Amazon · 3 mos ago
Skylet Leather Band for Apple Watch
$7
free shipping w/ Prime
That's $8 off and the lowest price we could find
Skylet via Amazon offers its Skylet Leather Band for Apple Watch in several colors (Dark Brown pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "PHMTTOH4" cuts the price to $7.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. It is available in 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm sizes.
Amazon · 5 days ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop
$379 $429
free shipping
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop in several colors (Gold/Pink Sand pictured) for $379 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
- Model: A1978
New
JCPenney · 35 mins ago
Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit
$17 $56
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan for $24.49. Coupon code "REA472" cuts it to $17.14. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from five days ago and the best price we've seen. (It's $11 cheaper than Amazon's price.) Buy Now
Tips
- It's available in Black for $15.39 via the same coupon, but stock is low.
New
JCPenney · 48 mins ago
St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts:
from $5
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a wide selection of St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts, with prices starting at $4.54 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup, where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Shop Now
JCPenney · 1 day ago
JCP Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels
from $1
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Performance Oeko-Tex Cotton Towels in several colors via coupon code "REA472", as listed below. Choose same-day pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee. (Choose $3.95 ship-to-store pickup if it's not available.) Shop Now
Features
- JCP Home Performance Washcloth for $1.40
- JCP Home Performance Hand Towel for $2.10
- JCP Home Performance Bath Towel for $3.50
JCPenney · 1 day ago
Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt
$7 $40
free same-day pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Stafford Men's Regular-Fit Easy-Care Stretch Dress Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $10. Coupon code "REA472" cuts that to $7. Opt for same-day in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes 14.5 / 32-33 to 18 / 36-37
iTunes · 2 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
The Battery Organizer 93-Battery Storage Case
$18 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers The Battery Organizer 93-Battery Storage Case for $17.85 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $2 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- battery tester
- hinged clear cover
- measures 7" x 12" x 2.5"
- holds 45 AA, 25 AAA, 4 9-volt, 8 C, 6 D, and 5 flat batteries
- Model: TBO6167
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock
$7 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Paperi via Amazon offers the Pengxiaomei Portable Door Lock for $9.99. Coupon code "J5SDCI4Y" cuts that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item ships exclusively via ground and may have an extended delivery time.
Features
- requires no additional hardware
- ideal for traveling
Sign In or Register