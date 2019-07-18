JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under last week's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
StackSocial offers the Mobile Kingdom Bluetooth Smartwatch with Camera in several colors (Black pictured) for $22.99. Coupon code "DN10" drops that to $20.70. With $2.99 for shipping, that's $76 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 1.56" LCD display
- 2.0MP camera
- Bluetooth 3.0
- GSM compatible (select frequencies)
- pedometer, sleep monitor, and sedentary reminder
TTH-US via Amazon offers the Duiwoim Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Pink for $58.98. Coupon code "MCFF48V8" cuts the price to $50.13. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- IP67 waterproof rating
- 2-way communication
- SOS key
- camera
- flashlight
HHXS via Amazon offers the Duiwoim Kids' Game Smartwatch in several colors (Pink pictured) for $35.99. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page and apply code "XRJCVM9I" to cut it to $26.79. With free shipping, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 10 games
- camera
- alarm clock
- stopwatch
- calculator
- voice recorder
TTH via Amazon offers the Foropioly Kids' Game Smartwatch in Blue or Pink for $35.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "9QNX9UGY" to cut the price to $30.59. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- mp3 music player
- 1.54" touch screen
- 7 built-in games
- camera
- calculator
- alarm
Walmart offers the Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch in White or Black for $199 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and $80 less than most stores charge. Buy Now
CYHT via Amazon offers its CYHT Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Blue or Pink for $59.99. Clip the $22 off coupon on the product page to cut the price to $37.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2-way communication
- IP67 waterproof rating
- camera
- SIM card slot
HHXS via Amazon offers the Ltain Kids' GPS Smartwatch in Pink or Blue for $59.99. Clip the $10 coupon on the page and apply code "O87E39YS" to cut the price to $43.99. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2-way communication
- SOS key
- IP67 waterproof rating
- camera
- alarm
Kcool via Amazon offers the Zoppri Kids' Smart Watch in Blue for $42.99. Coupon code "856X2DW8" drops that to $36.54. With free shipping, that's a savings of $6 and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- A SIM card is not included.
- 1.44" touchscreen
- battery life of up to 5 days on standby
- IP67 water-resistant rating
- SOS emergency call feature
- remote voice monitor & location tracking via app
JCPenney offers the Dockers Men's Hanging Travel Kit in Tan or Black for $27.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $19.62. Opt for same-day pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $2 less a month ago. Buy Now
JCPenney offers a selection of Stafford Men's Linen Cotton Sport Coats with prices starting from $34.99 via coupon code "BLAC43". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $90 off list and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- available in select short, medium, and long sizes 38 to 60
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Eggnog pictured) from $16.80 via coupon code "BLAC43". In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's up to $27 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw these for $3 less two weeks ago. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis 10x10-Foot Outdoor Gazebo for $224.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts the price to $157.49. With free shipping, that's $593 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- water-repellent canopy
- stands 112" high
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $39.99. Coupon code "PRIMET600" drops the price to $27.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention, $12 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- universal vehicle compatibility
- 2.2'' TFT LCD screen
- multi-function interface
- Model: P12
DeeRC via Amazon offers the DeeRC Educational Toy Robot for $15.99. Apply coupon code "7BD2WG7H" and clip the 20% off clip coupon to drop it to $6.39. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 360° rotatable joints
- lights
- helps develop language skills
One Fire via Amazon offers its One Fire LED Desk Lamp in Black or White for $18.99. Clip the 10% off coupon and apply coupn code "X2JX3FAP" to cut that to $8.54. Plus Prime members qualify for free shipping. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 20.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, but the price has dropped to $14.24 before coupon, $7.12 after. Buy Now
- 3 lighting modes
- USB charging port
- touch controls
- memory function
