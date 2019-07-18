New
Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney

JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's $5 under last week's mention, $50 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • touchscreen
  • tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
  • compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
  • 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
