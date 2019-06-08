New
JCPenney · 1 hr ago
$25 $75
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Q7 Sport Black Smart Watch for $25. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- touchscreen
- tracks calories burned, distance, hours slept, and steps
- compatible with both Android, Apple iOS
- 40mm wide case and 24mm wide band
- Model: Q7s3556b64c-003
Details
Comments
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 4/5
Amazon · 1 day ago
Artman Genuine Leather Band
$6 $15
free shipping
A Artman via Amazon offers the Artman Genuine Leather Band for Apple Watch in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Coupon code "4ZEF3IE8" drops the price to $6. With free shipping, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in sizes 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm
- Model: ACC0001-B-42/44-S/M
Rakuten · 51 mins ago
Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch
$156 $360
free shipping
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Space Gray/Black for $194.97. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $155.98. With free shipping, that's $13 under our March mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $44). Buy Now
Tips
- A 30-day return policy and a 60-day replacement warranty fulfilled by the seller applies
Features
- S3 dual-core processor that enables Siri to talk on your watch
- 1.5" 340x272 OLED display
- 8GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- heart rate sensor & altimeter
- watchOS 5
Amazon · 4 mos ago
Lwsengme Silicone Sport Band for Apple Watch
$4
free shipping
That's $6 off and best price we could find
Lwsengme via Amazon offers its Lwsengme Silicone Sport Band for Apple Watch in several colors (Burlywood pictured) for $8.99. Coupon code "X9VJHP2A"
Amazon · 5 days ago
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop
$379 $429
free shipping
Amazon offers the Apple Watch Series 4 GPS 44mm Aluminum Sport Smartwatch w/ Sport Loop in Gold/Pink Sand for $379 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- 64-bit dual-core S4 processor
- 448x368 OLED display
- 16GB internal storage
- 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 5, and GPS
- electrical heart sensor
- up to 18 hour battery life
- watchOS 5
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS Fitness Smartwatch
$160 $200
free shipping
BuyDig via Rakuten offers the Garmin Vivoactive 3 Music GPS Fitness Smartwatch in Granite Blue/Rose Gold for $199.99. Coupon code "SPORTS20" cuts it to $159.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $40 and the second cheapest Garmin Vivoactive 3 we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- heart rate monitor
- sunlight-readable 1.2" 240x240 color touchscreen
- contactless payment via Garmin Pay
- activity tracking
- smart notification
- Bluetooth
- up to seven days battery life
JCPenney · 1 day ago
St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts
from $4
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a selection of St. John's Bay Men's Polo Shirts with prices starting from $3.59 via coupon code "FORYOU6". Opt for in-store pickup (or same-day pickup, where available) to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. Deal ends June 9. Shop Now
JCPenney · 4 hrs ago
JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels
from $6
free shipping w/ $99
That's a savings of at least $34 off
JCPenney discounts a selection of its JCPenney Home Blackout Curtain Panels with prices starting from $5.60 via coupon code "REA472". Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $99 or more. A couple of best bets with prices after all discounts and in-store pickup:
- JCPenney Home Pasadena Print Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain Panel for $5.60 ($34 off)
- JCPenney Home Plaza Grommet-Top Lined Blackout Curtain Panel for $8.40 (pictured, $52 off)
JCPenney · 2 hrs ago
Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather T-Shirt
$15 $25
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Nike Men's Dri-FIT Heather Tee in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. That's a savings of $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- available in select sizes S to XXL
JCPenney · 1 wk ago
JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Shade
$17 $40
$4 pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers a range of its JCPenney Home Light-Filtering Cordless Cellular Shade in several colors and sizes (Bright White pictured) from $24. Coupon code "MPB330" cuts that to $16.80. In-store pickup is available for $3.95. That's a buck under our March mention's starting price, at least $23 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
iTunes · 4 days ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
LightInTheBox · 2 days ago
Sputnik Flush Mount
$159 $188
free shipping
LightInTheBox offers its Sputnik Flush Mount for $187.67. Coupon code "LITBSP81558" drops the price to $177.77. With free shipping, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $168.90 before coupon, $158.90 after. Buy Now
Tips
- Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the $3.99 fee.
Features
- remote control
- dimmable
- ambient light
Amazon · 5 days ago
Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes
from $4 $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Centipede Demon via Amazon offers its Centipede Demon Adults' Water Shoes in several styles (Triangle pictured) from $7.99. Coupon code "509RIS76" drops the starting price to $3.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 under our mention from last July, at least $8 off, and the best price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- available in select sizes from women's 4.5/5.5 to 14/15 and men's 3/4 to 12/13
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display
$32 $50
free shipping
Timprove via Amazon offers the Timprove Universal Car Digital Head Up Display for $49.99. Coupon code "PSBY226KB" drops the price to $32.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3'' HD TFT display
- auto power on/off function
- multiple menu screens
- comes with charger and non-slip mat
- Model: P12
