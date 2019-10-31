New
Q.U.B.E. 2 and Layers of Fear: Masterpiece Edition for PC
Whether you want to get into the Halloween spirit or solve puzzles to find your way home, this week's free games are sure to please. That's the lowest price we could find by $5 for Layers of Fear and a low by a full $25 for Q.U.B.E. 2. Shop Now

  • Layers of Fear is also available for Mac.
  • Expires 10/31/2019
