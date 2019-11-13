Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 36 mins ago
Q Plus 32GB Smart TV Box
$30 $38
That's the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Amandadv via eBay.
  • Ships from China and may take up to four weeks to arrive.
  • The 64GB option is available for $33.33 with free shipping.
  • Android 9.0
  • Allwinner H6 quad-core CPU
  • 4GB RAM & 32GB ROM
  • 6K HD output
  • Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
