Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 58 mins ago
Pyrex Smart 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set
$15 $48
pickup at Macy's

That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
Features
  • BPA-free
  • Oven, microwave, fridge, freezer, and dishwasher safe
  • 1 each of 1-quart, 1-1/2 quart, 2-1/2 quart, and 4-quart mixing bowls, with matching lids
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 16 hr
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Pyrex
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register