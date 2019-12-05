Open Offer in New Tab
JCPenney · 36 mins ago
Pyrex Simply Store 18-Piece Glass Storage Set
$10 $45
pickup at JCPenney

That's a low by $15 and the best we've ever seen. Buy Now at JCPenney

Features
  • it includes a variety of round and rectangular bowls with plastic lids
Details
  • Code "JINGLE19"
  • Expires in 14 hr
All Deals Kitchen JCPenney Pyrex
