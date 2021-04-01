New
Macy's · 30 mins ago
Pyrex Simply Store 10-Piece Meal Prep Container Set
$25 $33
free shipping w/ padding

Apply coupon code "VIP" for a savings of $8, making it the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for pickup to save $11 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $25.
Features
  • stain resistant
  • dishwasher safe
  • does not absorb food odors or flavors
  • includes five 3-cup rectangular containers w/ lids
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 4/5/2021
    Published 30 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Pyrex
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register