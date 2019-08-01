- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Pyrex Glass 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set for $14.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pyrex Smart Essentials 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most charge $20 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $49.48 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $16.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster in Original for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Global Wear via Amazon offers the Royal Decanters Sailing Ship Set for $99.95 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Timingtrain via Amazon offers the Lyon's Over-the-Sink Rack Dish Drainer for $138. Clip the $25 off on-page coupon and apply code "ONK9Y2X2" cuts that to $96.44. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied our mention from two weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
