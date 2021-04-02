New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Pyrex Freshlock 10-Piece Food Storage Set
$30 $40
free shipping

Use coupon code "VIP" to get this deal, which is $4 under Target's in-store price. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • 2 4-cup square containers, 2 1-cup square containers, & 6-cup rectangle container
  • BPA-free, airtight, leakproof locking lids
  • made in the USA
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 4/5/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Pyrex
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register