Today only, Macy's offers the Pyrex Easy Grab 3-Quart Covered Baking Dish for $6.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Pyrex 3-Piece Glass Mixing Bowl Set for $12.92 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pyrex Smart Essentials 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most charge $20 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Pyrex Glass 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set for $14.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Kealive Direct-us via Amazon offers the Aicok Portable Coffee Espresso Maker for $63.99. Coupon code "61C3HP7E" drops the price to $24.96. With free shipping, that's $39 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Home Depot takes 30% off a selection of Luminarc 4- or 6-piece drinkware sets, with prices starting at $8.82. (Prices are as marked.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $45 or more to bag free shipping. Shop Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in Bright White or Segovia Mauve for $9.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $11 under last week's mention, $65 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of men's clearance T-shirts, with prices starting from $7.33. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
