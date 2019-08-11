New
Macy's · 54 mins ago
Pyrex Easy Grab 3-Quart Covered Baking Dish
$7 $18
pickup at Macy's

Today only, Macy's offers the Pyrex Easy Grab 3-Quart Covered Baking Dish for $6.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 9" x 13"
  • BPA-free lid is dishwasher safe
  • easy snap lid with grip handles
  • Expires 8/11/2019
