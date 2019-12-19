Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Ends Today
Macy's · 36 mins ago
Pyrex Decorated Just Sayin 4-Piece Storage Set
$10 $24
pickup at Macy's

That's $14 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
  • Search "Pyrex Decorated 4-Pc. Storage Set" to find three other sets for the same price.
  • Orders placed via same-day pickup by December 24 at 3pm local time will arrive in time for Christmas.
Features
  • 4-cup capacity per bowl
  • freezer-, microwave-, and top rack dishwasher-safe
  • BPA-free plastic lids
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 7 hr
    Published 36 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Pyrex
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register