It's the best deal we could find by $7

Macy's offers the Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to. Choose in-storeto avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, which included free shipping, and the lowest price we could find now by $7. The bowls range from 1 to 4 quarts in size.