Macy's · 32 mins ago
Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set
$10 after rebate
free shipping
It's the best deal we could find by $7

Macy's offers the Pyrex 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate cuts it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $7. The bowls range from 1 to 4 quarts in size. Deal ends July 9.

Update: This item bags free shipping.
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Pyrex
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register