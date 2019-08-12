New
Ends Today
Macy's · 34 mins ago
Pyrex 6-Piece Storage Set with Wood Lids
$28 $59
pickup at Macy's

Today only, Macy's offers the Pyrex 6-Piece Storage Set with Wood Lids for $34.99. Coupon code "SUNDAY" knocks that to $27.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now

Features
  • 1-cup round dish with lid
  • 2-cup round dish with lid
  • 4-cup round dish with lid
  • Code "SUNDAY"
