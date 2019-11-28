Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Pyrex 24-piece Simply Store Round Glass Food Storage Set
$20 $33
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by $13 today. (Amazon charges $43.) Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • two 7-cup round dishes w/ lids
  • three 4-cup round dishes w/ lids
  • three 2-cup dishes w/ lids
  • four 1-cup round bowls w/ lids
