Walmart · 39 mins ago
Pyrex 24-piece Simply Store Round Glass Food Storage Set
$16
pickup

That's $4 under our Black Friday week mention, $14 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • two 7-cup round dishes w/ lids
  • three 4-cup round dishes w/ lids
  • three 2-cup dishes w/ lids
  • four 1-cup round bowls w/ lids
