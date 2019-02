3 1-cup small round containers

3 2-cup round containers

3 4-cup round bowls

3-cup rectangle container

6-cup rectangle container

Ending today, Macy's offers the Pyrex 22-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $29.99. Redeem this $10 mail-in rebate to drop it to. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less last October. The set includes these pieces, all with matching lids: