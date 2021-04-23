New
Macy's · 46 mins ago
Pyrex 2-Cup Measuring Cup
$3.49 $5
free shipping w/ $25

Apply code "FRIEND" to get a low by $3. Most charge at least $15 shipped. At this price, it's also less than the 1-cup offered elsewhere. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Pickup in store to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
  • ergonomic handle
  • glass
  • oven, microwave, refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher safe
  • Code "FRIEND"
  • Expires 5/3/2021
