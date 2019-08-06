New
Ends Today
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Pyrex 18-Piece Set
$20 $79
pickup at Macy's

Macy's offers the Pyrex 18-Piece Set for $29.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops that to $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $59 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • 3-qt. oblong baking dish
  • 8" x 8" baking dish
  • 1-qt. and 1.5-qt. mixing bowls
  • 4-cup storage container
  • two 2-cup storage containers and and two 1-cup storage containers
↑ less
Buy from Macy's
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires in 3 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Kitchen Macy's Pyrex
Staff Pick Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register