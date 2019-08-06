- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Pyrex 18-Piece Set for $29.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops that to $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $59 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pyrex Smart Essentials 8-Piece Mixing Bowl Set for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by a buck, although most charge $20 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Pyrex Glass 3-Piece Measuring Cup Set for $14.99. Opt for in-store '''pickup''' to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
WC Crafts via Amazon offers the Amco Rub-a-Way Stainless Steel Odor Absorber Bar for $5.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find today by $3.
Update: The price is now $5.23. Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Tritan Locking Food Storage Container Sets in several sizes with prices starting from $12.74. With free shipping for Prime members, that's a savings of at least $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster in Original for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Global Wear via Amazon offers the Royal Decanters Sailing Ship Set for $99.95 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans in Finely Shred for $15.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by around $25. Buy Now
Sign In or Register