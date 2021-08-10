Pyrex 18-Piece Glass Food Storage Set for $36
Pyrex 18-Piece Glass Food Storage Set
$36 $90
free shipping

At 60% off, it's $54 under list and $24 less than a similar set we found. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • two 2-cup storage containers and and two 1-cup storage containers
  • 1-qt. and 1.5-qt. mixing bowls
  • 3-qt. oblong baking dish
  • 4-cup storage container
  • 8" x 8" baking dish
  • BPA free
  • dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave safe
