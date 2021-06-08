Pyrex 12-Piece Round Food Storage Set for $20

Apply coupon code "FRIEND" for a savings of $8, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup, or pad your order to $25 or more to bag free shipping. (Otherwise, shipping adds $10.95.)
- BPA-free
- includes six glass storage bowls and six airtight lids
- dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and preheated oven safe dishes; dishwasher, refrigerator, and microwave safe lids
Save on blenders, mini fridges, air fryers, kettles, and more. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Shipping adds $7.95 or is free with orders of $89 or more.
It's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- one 3.2-cup container
- two 1.3-cup containers
- 3 lids, side tray, 2 small half trays, and divider
- BPA-free
- microwave- and dishwasher-safe
- Model: 2108384
Apply coupon code "DRPWXWQ9" for a savings of $39. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Michelangelo Kitchenware Store via Amazon.
- etched damascus pattern
- high carbon stainless steel
Apply coupon code "FRIEND" to save on over 200 kitchen accessories, with prices starting from $2. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose free pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. Or pad your order over $25 to get free shipping.
- Pictured is the OXO Angled Measuring Cup Set for $16.09 after coupon (low by $4).
From home furnishings and electronics to athletic items and everything in between, this year's Memorial Day sales have a little something for everyone. Below we've rounded up some of the hottest sales for the weekend. Shop Now
Save on over 4,600 items including clothing, small appliances, cookware, shoes, luggage, bedding, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
- Pictured is the Tasso Elba Men's Zip-Front Sweater for $18.66 ($56 off).
Some of the handbags in this sale are substantially cheaper than what you'd pay via Coach Outlet. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the Coach Academy Varsity Backpack for $210 ($140 off list)
- Shipping adds $10.95 or is free over $25; pickup may also be available for some items.
Save on nearly 400 items for men, women, and kids. Shop Now at Macy's
- pictured is the adidas Men's Game & Go Colorblock Hoodie for $33 ($22 off)
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Sign In or Register