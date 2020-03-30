Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Pyrex 12-Piece Round Food Storage Set
$15 $48
free shipping w/ $25

That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Orders of $25 or more bag free shipping, otherwise shipping adds $10.95.
  • includes six glass storage bowls and six airtight lids
  • dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and preheated oven safe dishes; dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave safe lids
  • BPA free
  • Expires 3/30/2020
