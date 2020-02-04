Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 47 mins ago
Pyrex 12-Piece Round Food Storage Set
$12 $48
That's $36 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Macy's

  • To get this deal, use this mail-in rebate
  • Choose free in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $25 to qualify for free shipping.
  • Includes six glass storage bowls and six airtight lids.
  • Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and preheated oven safe dishes; dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave safe lids
  • BPA free
  • Expires 2/4/2020
