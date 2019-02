Purina offers a bag of its Purina One Dog Food forwhen you fill out a short form . (You'll receive a coupon for a free bag via mail; it'll arrive in two to four weeks.) Although we saw it one month ago, that remains a rare offer for a free bag from Purina. (Most offers are for free sample pouches.)For our feline friends, Purina also offers a bag of its Purina One Cat Food forafter filling out a short form