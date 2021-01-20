New
Purex Laundry Detergent Liquid or Pacs
$2 $7
That's a savings of between $4 and $5 off list, depending on which item you choose. Buy Now at Walgreens

  • Pictured is the Purex Liquid 43.5-fl. oz. Laundry Detergent Plus Oxi for $1.99 ($5 off).
  • Choose curbside pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
