Walgreens · 1 hr ago
3 for $6
pickup
That's $2 less than buying a 150-oz. jug at Target. Buy Now at Walgreens
- Add 3 to cart to get this price.
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid shipping fees, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more.
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Giantex Full-Automatic Portable Washing Machine
$190
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon to get this deal. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured)
- 6 programs, 3 water level selections, and indicator light on the control panel
- washes 7.7-lbs of clothing at one time
- imbalance adjustment
Sam's Club · 2 wks ago
Samsung 5-Cu. Ft. Top Load Washer + 7.4-Cu. Ft. Electric Dryer
$1,248
free shipping
That's $110 under the lowest price we could find for both units elsewhere. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Need a gas dryer? The gas dryer bundle is $1,348, which is a low by $110.
- Tech Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- washer features active water jet
- dryer has 10 present drying cycles; sensor dry
Walgreens · 2 hrs ago
AXE Axe Body Spray or Deodorant
2 for $3
pickup
To snag this deal select one of the options priced $5.99 that is marked Buy 1, Get 1 50% off, plus, the $5.99 off clip coupon; making this one heck of a deal at about $2 less than you'd pay for just 1 elsewhere. Buy Now at Walgreens
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
Walgreens · 1 wk ago
Walgreens Fragrance Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping w/ $35
Save on a variety of men's and women's fragrances from brands like Juicy Couture, Burberry, Versace, and more. Shop Now at Walgreens
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.
- Pictured is Calvin Klein CK One Eau de Toilette 3.4-oz. Bottle for $27.99 ($7 off).
Walgreens · 36 mins ago
Tide 37-oz. Liquid Laundry Detergent
$3 $5
pickup
Shop several varieties for $2 less than you'd pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Walgreens
- Clip the "Save $2 Coupon" to get the discount. (Sign in to your account for the coupon to apply. It's free to sign up.)
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
