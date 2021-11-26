At PureVPN:
- Get 90% Off on PureVPN 5 Year Plan - $1.16 per month
- Get 82% Off on PureVPN 2 Year Plan - $1.19 per month
- Extra bonus discount with the Coupon Code: "Savemore"
- Access US Steaming Platforms: Access US Netflix, UK,Canada, Germany, Japan, and France.
- Bypass internet restrictions:PureVPN lets you break free from internet restrictions and censorships. So you have unrestricted access to websites, videos, live events and more.
- No-Log Policy:PureVPN is No-Log certified by two leading auditing firms: Altius IT and KPMG, a Big Four auditing firm.
- You can live-stream your favourite sports or enjoy blockbuster flicks on ESPN+, HBO Max, AmazonPrime Video, Hulu US, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, IPTV, and 100+ other most demanded streaming channels.
- Supporting Devices: PureVPN offers the industry's best computability, supporting up to 20+ devices, including, but not limited to, Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Linux, set-top boxes, gaming consoles, smart TVs, and routers.
Buy Now at PureVPN
- 10 multi-logins
- 256-bit AES Encryption
- kill switch
- logless VPN
- 6,500+ servers split tunneling
All existing Windows 10 users can get a free upgrade to Windows 11, with three options given on how to proceed. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Before installing, please refer to the PC Health Check app to confirm your device meets the minimum system requirements for Windows 11 and check the Windows release information status for known issues that may affect you.
- new, rounded design
- redesigned Microsoft store and support for Android apps
- improved Xbox app integration
- AutoHDR
- DirectStorage
Save on computers, storage, electronics, gaming, GPUs, RAM, and much more, often with extra savings via on-page coupon codes. Shop Now at Newegg
Tax season is around the corner, get ahead start by purchasing your software so you are ready to go. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the TurboTax Deluxe 2021 Federal Tax Software for PC for $39.99 (low by $10).
It's a low by $12, most charge $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- PC download
- 5 free federal e-files