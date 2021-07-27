Pure Spectrum 2-oz. CBD Invigorating Salve for $23

Apply coupon code "FREESHIP" to bag free shipping and get the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- This product contains 0.3% THC or less.
- full spectrum
- made w/ coconut oil, arnica oil, & blood orange essential oil
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to drop it to $13.59, a savings of $16 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in Chocolate at this price, Coconut Almond is a few pennies less.
Apply code "SHOPCBD30" to save an extra 30% off a wide selection of already discounted oils, body and skin care, pet products, and more. Shop Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- Pictured is the Pure Spectrum CBD Relaxing Salve for $15.75 after coupon ($29 off).
Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $12.49, that's a savings of $13 compared to the other major retailers. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in Supreme Chocolate
Check out with Subscribe & Save and apply coupon code "RAP47AXZ" to get this for $12 less than you'd pay direct from Zebora Biotech. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by ZeboraDirect via Amazon.
- unflavored
- 50 billion CFU live cultures from 13 probiotics strains
- gluten free
- 4 kinds of organic prebiotics
Coupon code "FREESHIP" saves you $8 in shipping fees (no one likes paying more for shipping than they're spending on the item itself), making it a low by $9. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- In assorted flavors.
- 25mg CBD and 0.5mg melatonin per gummy
- pectin based
- gluten free
- non GMO
- vegan
- Model: GRE-000135
Thanks to coupon code "SHOPCBD30", if you pad to get free shipping, that's $15 under the manufacturer's regular subscription price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Pad your order over $49 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- 10mg of CBD per serving
- blend of ginger, turmeric, and whole-plant hemp extract, which purportedly supports joint health, joint strength, and recovery from exercise-induced inflammation
Coupon code "SHOPCBD30" cuts it to $14 off list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99; orders of $50 or more ship free.
- 16.6mg of CBD per ml
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" to get this deal. That's $7 under our February mention, $26 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 20mg CBD per teaspoon
Sign In or Register