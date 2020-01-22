Open Offer in New Tab
PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Pure Leaf Iced Tea 18.5-oz. Bottle 12-Pack
$7 $11
free shipping w/ Prime

That's $4 under our mention from last week, and $8 below what Walmart charges for this item. Buy Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

  • Clip the 30% off on page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
  • available in Lemon
