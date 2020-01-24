Open Offer in New Tab
PepsiCo via Amazon · 1 hr ago
Pure Leaf Herbals Iced Tea 18.5-oz. Bottle 12-Pack
extra 30% off + 5% off via S&S
free shipping

At a final price of $9.75, that's a savings of at least $13 over buying these separately at a local store, and at least $5 buying the 12-pack locally. Shop Now at PepsiCo via Amazon

  • Clip the 30% off on page coupon and check out via Subscribe & Save to get this price.
