Costco · 51 mins ago
PureGuardian Elite Smart Mist Digital Ultrasonic Humidifier
$85 for Costco members $115
free shipping

That's $50 under what other retail stores charge. Buy Now at Costco

  • Non-members pay a $5.75 surcharge.
  • includes extended reach wands
  • 120-hour run time
  • night light, 12-hour timer, and three speed settings
  • Model: H8000BCA
  • Expires 3/22/2020
    Published 51 min ago
