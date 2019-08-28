Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Pure Garden Portable Hammock in Blue or Black for $29.99. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, it costs $5.95. Excluding padding, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
REI takes up to 50% off select apparel, shoes, accessories, and outdoor gear during its Peak Deal Sale. (Prices are as marked.) Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Bfull via Amazon offers its Bfull 5-L Waterproof Dry Bag in several colors (army green pictured) for $11.99. Clip the on page coupon and apply code "TU7GZSZD" to drop the price to $4.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Wheeler Engineering 43-Piece Gunsmithing Screwdriver Set for $19.24. Choose free no-rush shipping at checkout to cut that to $18.62. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $26. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Pure Garden Leaf Grabber Hand Rake Claws for $14.13 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pure Garden Interlocking Floor Tiles 6-Pack in Terracotta for $12.70 with free shipping for Prime members. That's about a buck under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.55. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pure Garden 8-Piece Garden Tool and Tote Set for $12.73 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5, outside of the seller below. Buy Now
