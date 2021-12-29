New
HSN · 20 mins ago
$30 $40
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at HSN
Tips
- Available in Black or White.
Features
- 2-stage air purification
- designed for spaces up to 54 sq. ft.
- 2-in-1 handle doubles as a stand
Details
Comments
-
Published 20 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Winix PlasmaWave True HEPA Air Purifier
$124 $200
free shipping
That's $7 less than Best Buy charges. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns
- PlasmaWave
- Smart Sensors
- Model: 5300-2
Amazon · 5 days ago
Co-Z 6-in-1 HEPA Air Purifier
$78 $196
free shipping
This is $29 less than we saw it two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "2QOTQUMK" to get this deal. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
Features
- remote control
- LED touch screen
- air quality sensor
- 6-step air purification
- for rooms up to 860 sq. ft.
- purports to reduce up to 99.97% of airborne particles
- Model: W550
Amazon · 6 days ago
Bissell air220 Smart Purifier
$160 $237
free shipping
That's a $77 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- it filters 1,252 sq. ft. w/ 1 air change/hour
- 5 fan speeds
- 3-stage filtration
- captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns and smaller
- Model: 2609A
- UPC: 011120252439
Vesync · 1 day ago
Levoit True HEPA Air Purifier
$84 $100
free shipping
Use coupon code "CHR02" for a low by $15. Buy Now at Vesync
Features
- H13 HEPA and activated carbon filtration
- covers up to 219-square feet
- 24dB noise level
- Model: Core 300
- UPC: 817915027684
Sign In or Register