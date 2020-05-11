Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Pure Enrichment PureRelief XL Extra-Long Back & Neck Heating Pad
$31 $63
free shipping

That's a low by $9, although most stores charge around $50. Buy Now at Macy's

Features
  • adjustable fit
  • 4 heat settings
  • 2-hour shut-off
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 5/11/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bed & Bath Macy's Pure Enrichment
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register