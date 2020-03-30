Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Pure Enrichment PureRelief Lumbar and Abdominal Heating Pad
$36
free shipping

This is great for at home comfort when stuck indoors, and even better when it's the best price we could find today by $4. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Apply coupon code "VIP" to get this deal.
Features
  • fast heating
  • 4 heat settings
  • includes insertable gel pack for cold therapy
  • machine washable fabric
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "VIP"
  • Expires 3/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Health Macy's Pure Enrichment
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register