Daily Steals · 1 hr ago
$50 $60
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DNPURW" to save $10 and make this the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- made in the USA
- includes mouthpiece, phone kit, cheek retractor, remineralizing gel (for sensitive teeth), and manual
Details
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Colgate Premier Classic Clean Toothbrush 12-Pack
$6 $10
free shipping via Prime
That's a buck under our previous mention and $3 less than we could find on eBay. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Colors may vary.
Features
- Built-in tongue scraper
- Ergonomic handle
Amazon · 2 days ago
Puluomasi Philips Sonicare Replacement Toothbrush Heads 8-Pack
$10 $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "FZRP3ZAM" for a savings of $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Puluomasi via Amazon.
Features
- includes travel cap
- compatible w/ Philips HX2, HX6, HX8, & HX9 models
- made of DuPont Tynex nylon bristles w/ round ends
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Sensodyne Pronamel Strong & Bright Enamel Toothpaste
$3 via Sub & Save $3
free shipping via Prime
Check out via Subscribe & Save to get the best deal we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 day ago
Delamu Replacement Sonicare Brush Head 12-Pack
$9 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "9WJZV5SI" for a savings of $10. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Delamu Official via Amazon.
Features
- compatible with Sonicare snap-on toothbrush models
- color-changing bristles
- ergonomic crescent shape and power tip
Daily Steals · 4 days ago
Ninebot One C+ Scooter
$370 $750
free shipping
It's $380 under list and the lowest price we could find.. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- range: 12.5 - 15.5 miles
- 264-lbs. weight capacity
- max speed 10.5 - 12.5 Mph
Daily Steals · 6 days ago
Refurb Vizio 36" 5.1 SmartCast Sound Bar System
$130 $150
free shipping
Use coupon code "DNVIZIO" to get it for $120 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Tips
- A 30-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- frequency response of 50Hz to 20KHz
- Bluetooth, WiFi
- includes 2 speakers, subwoofer, and soundbar
- Model: SB3651-E6
Daily Steals · 1 mo ago
Bolle & Raven Professional Monitor Headphones
$37 $40
free shipping
Coupon code "ZDBRAVEN" drops it to the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Features
- 40mm beryllium drivers
- noise-isolating memory foam earcups
- audio cable w/ 3.5mm stereo gold-plated plug
- leather carrying case
