Pur Serenity Microfiber 12-lb. 48" x 72" Weighted Blanket for $20
New
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Pur Serenity Microfiber 12-lb. 48" x 72" Weighted Blanket
$20
free shipping w/ $25

It's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Macy's

Tips
  • Available in Navy (pictured), Charcoal, and Gray.
  • Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Features
  • cool microfiber
  • evenly distributes lightweight pressure
  • filled w/ glass beads
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/1/2021
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bedding Macy's
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register