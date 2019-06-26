New
$10
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers this Pump-Action Water Mister 3-Pack for $9.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8.
- 2.5-oz. fluid capacity
Expires 6/26/2019
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 hr ago
Michael Josh 20-Piece Aluminum Carabiner Clip Set
$4 $8
free shipping w/ Prime
Michael Josh via Amazon offers the Michael Josh 20-Piece Aluminum Carabiner Clip Set for $7.64. Coupon code "E2OECGFA" drops the price to $3.82. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- D-shape body
- includes key ring attachment
Amazon · 23 hrs ago
Lixada Telescopic Fishing Rod
from $7 $14
free shipping w/ Prime
Monicater-us via Amazon offers the Lixada Telescopic Fishing Rod in Blue or Black from $13.99. Coupon code "QQY10096" drops the starting price to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $7 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- available in sizes from 1 to 2.3m
- fiberglass reinforced plastic
TomTop · 2 wks ago
Survival Multi-Tool Key
$15 $30
free shipping
Tom Top offers the Survival Multi-Tool Key for $14.69 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to three and a half weeks to arrive.
Features
- made of stainless steel
- 24 functions
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Evoland Ultralight Camping Sleeping Pad
$15 $30
free shipping
Evoland Direct via Amazon offers its Evoland Ultralight Camping Sleeping Pad for in two colors (blue pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "50HE6YBS" drops the price to $14.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14.
Features
- includes a carry bag
- waterproof TPU lining
- inflates with just 10 to 15 breaths
Amazon · 3 wks ago
Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool
$25
free shipping
Amazon offers the Wild & Wolf Gentlemen's Hardware 12-in-1 Kitchen Multi Tool for $25 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $6.
Features
- stainless steel with wood handles
- detachable for splitting into 2 different tools
- includes cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, channel knife, small paring knife, serated knife, peeler, fork, spoon, bottle opener, corkscrew, and can opener
Walmart · 3 days ago
Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler
$123
free shipping
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 52-Quart Rotomolded High-Performance Cooler in White for $123 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we've seen for this cooler. (It's the best deal today by $21.)
Features
- 4 bottle holders
- built-in bottle opener
- oversized drain
- wire basket
- T-handle latches
Walmart · 3 days ago
Wildgame Innovations Digital Wildlife Camera
$22 $73
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Wildgame Innovations Wing Spy 8 Digital Wildlife Camera for $22.36. Opt for in-store pickup to drop that to $21.92. That's $51 off list and tied with our mention from April as the lowest price we could find.
Features
- 1.5" TFT display
- wide-angle lens w/ f/2.4 aperature
- 6 to 10-foot PIR motion sensor range
- 1 second rapid trigger speed
- USB cable and mounting strap
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Big Brand Fishing Products at Amazon
25% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon cuts 25% off a selection of big brand fishing items. Plus, Prime members bag free shipping on all orders.
Tips
- Discounted brands include Abu Garcia, Penn, UglyStik, and more
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$5 $30
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door for $5.49 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find for such a screen door by $9 today.
Features
- two 83" x 19.5" magnetic screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Z Tech 32-LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Light
$8 $18
free shipping
Today only, That Daily Deal offers the Z Tech 32-LED Solar Power Motion Sensor Light for $8.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $10 today.
Features
- 3 sensing modes
- 120 ° wide sensing range
- it can detect motion up to 10-26 feet away at a 120° angle
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush
$5 $12
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the WaterPik Nano Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Soft Brush for $4.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find today by $3.
That Daily Deal · 1 wk ago
Harry Potter Hogwarts House Mugs 4-Pack
$18
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $18
That Daily Deal offers the Harry Potter Hogwarts House Crest Mugs 4-Pack for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, about $5 per mug, and $18 under the lowest price we could find for four such mugs elsewhere. They're microwave and dishwasher safe. Deal ends May 31.

Update: The price dropped to $18.49.
Update: The price dropped to $18.49.
iTunes · 3 wks ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app.
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 51 mins ago
Lixada Bug Zapper
$10 $26
free shipping
GreenUCT via Amazon offers the Lixada Bug Zapper for $25.99. Coupon code "LMX59422" drops that to $10.40. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find.
Tips
- Shipping is fulfilled by GreenUCT and may take up to five and a half weeks to arrive.
Features
- UV light
- effective up to 500-square feet
- safe for outdoor or indoor use
Walmart · 2 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11.
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Amazon · 3 days ago
Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts
from $12 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
Vcansion via Amazon offers its Vcansion Men's Quick Dry Shorts in several colors (Dark Khaki pictured) from $19.99. Coupon code "E2PROHLI" drops the starting price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $8 off and the lowest price we could find.
Features
- available in sizes 32 to 40
