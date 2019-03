Ending today, PUMA via Rakuten offers its PUMA Men's 1948 Vulc Sneakers in Tibetan Red/Puma White for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" drops it to. With, that's $4 under our June mention, $36 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. They're available in sizes from 7 to 13.Note: Coupon can be used once per account. (You'll need to be logged in for it to work.)