Pulse Oximeter for $11
Home Care Wholesale · 35 mins ago
Pulse Oximeter
$11 $23
Home Care Wholesale offers its Pulse Oximeter for $23. Apply coupon code "homecare" to cut it to $11.49. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at Home Care Wholesale

Features
  • Accommodates a wide range of finger sizes
  • Real Time Pulse Rate
  • Pulse Rate Bar
  • SpO2 level
  • OLED display is visible even in sunlight
  • Code "homecare"
  • Expires 8/13/2021
    Published 35 min ago
