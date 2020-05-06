Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
That's the best price we could find for this lifesaver by $60. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $102.88. Buy Now at Walmart
Shop an assortment of tools and hardware sold at closeout prices. Shop Now at Zoro
Save on drills, grinders, impact tools, woodworking, batteries, and accessories.
Update: Starting prices have dropped to $1.50. Shop Now at Northern Tool
There's a wide range of already-discounted tools available in this promotion, including jig saws, circular saws, and grinders, which are marked at up to 35% off. Shop Now at Home Depot
You'll save even more off of already low prices. Shop Now at Harbor Freight Tools
If the cabinets are starting to look at little sparse, but you're hesitant to head out, we've rounded up several deals for groceries that will allow you to shop from your sofa. Shop Now
At $5.49 each, this is a good price for a non-medical mask that ships from the USA. Buy Now at eBay
Get busy in the kitchen and score some strong savings at the same time. A selection of new and refurbished models are available. Shop Now at eBay
Save yourself some extra cash by opting for these certified refurbished headphones and speakers. Shop Now at eBay
