eBay · 40 mins ago
Pulsar 10,000 Watt Portable Dual Fuel Propane/Gas Generator Electric Start
$790 $1,500
free shipping

That's the best price we could find for this lifesaver by $60. Buy Now at eBay

  • It's sold by Auto Care Depot via eBay.
Features
  • Single Cylinder, 4-Stroke, 420cc, OHV, Air Cooled Engine
  • 12 Hours of Operation at 1/2 Load (GAS) with 6.6 Gallon Fuel Tank
  • Electric and Recoil Start
  • Model: G10KBN
